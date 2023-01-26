Skip to main content

Jets name former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator

It didn't work in Denver, but would the Jets' hire of Hackett lure a certain 4-time MVP QB to New York?

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett, in part, on the hope that Hackett's pre-existing relationship with Aaron Rodgers would lure the quarterback to Denver. We know how that worked out. 

Now the New York Jets, at least in part, are doing the same.

The Jets on Thursday announced Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, along with Keith Carter as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Hackett spent 2019-21 as Green Bay's offensive coordinator, three seasons that saw Rodgers win two MVPs and the Packers reach two NFC title games.

In 2022, Rodgers' passer rating fell more than 20 points and the Packers slumped from three straight 13-win seasons to 8-9 and miss the playoffs.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said on Pat McAfee's show last week. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

Before Green Bay, Packett spent 2013-14 as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and 2016-18 in the same spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 2017 Jacksonville offense led the NFL in rushing and charged the Jags to the AFC title game.

Hackett, 43, is the son of Paul Hackett. Both played at UC Davis, and both served as offensive coordinator for Gang Green. Hackett spent 2001-04 calling plays for the Jets.

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and alternated between second year, No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and fifth year, fifth round pick Mike White at quarterback.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Tyrone Wheatley Morgan State

Wayne State brings home former FCS head coach and NFL assistant to lead program

By Doug Samuels
Mora UConn

UConn reportedly filling offensive opening with former player and FCS assistant

By Doug Samuels
Auburn

Sources: Auburn bolsters staff with two position coaches as GAs

Position coaches at the Division II and Division III level will supplement the Auburn coaching staff as GAs, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Toledo

Sources: SEC analyst becomes MAC coordinator

The defending MAC champions are adjusting their staff to hire a dedicated special teams coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Jason Candle

Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo

Candle is 54-32 overall through seven seasons in The Glass City.

By Doug Samuels
Brian Kelly LSU

LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly by $1 million in 2022

That must've been an awkward conversation once someone found out.

By Zach Barnett
Jake Dickert

Jake Dickert signs contract extension at Washington State

Dickert's extension adds one year to his previous deal, inked in 2021.

By Doug Samuels
Larry Knight GT

Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in Larry Knight as his new defensive line coach, per report.

By Doug Samuels