Jim Harbaugh and Michigan agree to contract extension

When Jim Harbaugh didn't get the Vikings job, it became only a matter of time before he and Michigan came to terms on a new contract extension to keep him in Ann Arbor after a year where he led them to a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff.

Today, Michigan announced that the two sides have agreed to a 5-year extension taking him through the 2026 season.

Harbaugh had the following to share on the news of the deal via the school's official release:

"I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," said Harbaugh. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

The weeks long speculation about a return to the NFL may have cost him two coordinators in Ann Arbor, as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left for the Ravens defensive coordinator job and Broyles Award winner and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left for the same position on Mario Cristobal's Miami staff.

Harbaugh entered 2022 with a retooled staff and a lot of energy, and after replacing McDonald with Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and promoting Sherrone Moore (OL) and Matt Weiss (QBs) as the new co-offensive coordinators, Michigan will hope to recapture that same magic and energy that they build during the special 2021 season that involved a lot of new hires at the time.

