Jim Harbaugh has an interesting Ohio State book proudly on display in his office

Jim Harbaugh is basking in the glow of back-to-back dominant wins against bitter rival Ohio State.

One of the many places it is fun to enjoy a win streak like that is while having recruits visit campus

That's where this recent photo comes in...

While taking a picture with Buford HS (GA) linebacker Mantrez Walker and his family during a recent recruiting visit, a book titled "Everything Great About Ohio State" is pictured sitting on the coffee table in his office.

As Jordan Strack points out, its one of those books where every single page is empty. I remember seeing a similar blank one as a teenager labeled "Everything Men Know About Women."

Well played Jim.

Such a dad joke move by Harbaugh, but what a unique conversation piece that book has to be when recruits sit down and visit.