Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh has an interesting Ohio State book proudly on display in his office

Jim Harbaugh is basking in the glow of back-to-back dominant wins against bitter rival Ohio State.

One of the many places it is fun to enjoy a win streak like that is while having recruits visit campus

That's where this recent photo comes in...

While taking a picture with Buford HS (GA) linebacker Mantrez Walker and his family during a recent recruiting visit, a book titled "Everything Great About Ohio State" is pictured sitting on the coffee table in his office.

As Jordan Strack points out, its one of those books where every single page is empty. I remember seeing a similar blank one as a teenager labeled "Everything Men Know About Women."

Well played Jim.

Such a dad joke move by Harbaugh, but what a unique conversation piece that book has to be when recruits sit down and visit.

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 11.55.12 AM
Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 11.55.39 AM
Tags
terms:
MichiganJim HarbaughOhio State

You May Like

hue jackson

Sources: Former Football Scoop WR Coach of the Year to join Hue Jackson's Grambling staff

Tyron Carrier was voted college football's top wide receivers coach by his peers in 2018 at West Virginia

By John Brice
Lance Taylor

Sources: Western Michigan lands D-II coordinator and an ACC staffer to fill staff

Tim Cooper and Jordan Reid will be the final hires to join Lance Taylor's initial staff in Kalamazoo, sources share.

By Doug Samuels
Grand Valley State

Grand Valley makes decision on new head coach

A member of Matt Mitchell's staff is a strong candidate to take over one of the premier jobs in D-II.

By Doug Samuels
VMI Flag

Sources: VMI continues impressive staff assembling, adding offensive coach with Florida State, Virginia Tech experience

AJ Hampton is set to coach wideouts for the Keydets

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 1.58.26 PM

Video: Coach Prime makes an appearance at Ed Reed's final team meeting

Reed clears the air with players in final team meeting, and coach Prime makes an appearance.

By Doug Samuels
Ed Reed Bethune Cookman

Ed Reed announces Bethune Cookman "won't make good" on contract agreement

Turns out, Reed won't be the new head at Bethune-Cookman coach after all

By Doug Samuels
Mike Elko

Duke set to lose, replace defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is reportedly leaving the staff for personal reasons, and Mike Elko has already lined up a long-time lieutenant as his replacement.

By Zach Barnett
ty hammock

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

Tyquan Hammock is set to join Taylor's JSU staff

By John Brice