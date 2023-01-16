Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan

Michigan's annual nightmare is over for 2023.

After another season of flirtations with NFL head coaching openings, it appears Jim Harbaugh will remain in Ann Arbor.

Michigan President Santa Ono tweeted the news this afternoon, and Harbaugh has followed that up with a (rather odd) statement of his own.

Harbaugh fielded interest from a number of NFL teams including the Broncos following the Wolverines second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines and athletic director Warde Manuel have reportedly been working on getting Harbaugh to sign a contract extension in Ann Arbor, and this latest news from President Ono certainly seems like good news for Michigan fans on that front.

Jim has put together back-to-back seasons of 12-2 and 13-1 records, respectively, and perhaps more importantly, is 2-0 against Ohio State over the last two seasons with two Big Ten titles.

Harbaugh leading the team back to the semifinal again this season is incredibly impressive, especially after losing both his offensive coordinator (Josh Gattis to Miami) and defensive coordinator (Matt Macdonald to the Ravens) as well as a healthy amount of talent to the NFL.

He will enter next season 74-25 during his time in Ann Arbor with the majority of the Wolverines roster coming back to finish the job they've fallen short of the past two seasons, with their sights set on dethroning Georgia as national champs.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

