Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh interviewing for NFL head coaching position

Harbaugh's desire to return to the NFL has been discussed for several years

Jim Harbaugh has recently hired a new defensive line coach and also seen his defensive coordinator positioned for a likely return to the NFL.

Now, per multiple reports, Harbaugh himself could be on the move – back to the NFL.

The University of Michigan head coach is slated to interview for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach’s position, ProFootballTalk reported Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month Harbaugh hired defensive line coach Mike Elston from Notre Dame after Elston was passed over for the Irish defensive coordinator's job.

This past week, as FootballScoop reported, current Michigan defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald emerged as the top choice to return to his previous NFL franchise, the Baltimore Ravens, as the organization's defensive play-caller for John Harbaugh.

It’s been an open secret both during this NFL coaching cycle and in recent years that Harbaugh desired a return to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh coached the Niners four seasons, with three playoff trips and the Super Bowl runner-up appearance. He parted with the organization after an 8-8 2014 campaign and quickly was tabbed to take over at his alma mater, Michigan.

Additionally, the Vikings on Sunday announced that they had conducted an interview of current New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who also has served as the Giants’ assistant head coach.

The Vikings earlier this month fired veteran coach Mike Zimmer, who had posted back-to-back losing seasons in his seventh and eighth campaigns atop the franchise.