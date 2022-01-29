Skip to main content

Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh interviewing for NFL head coaching position

Harbaugh's desire to return to the NFL has been discussed for several years

Jim Harbaugh has recently hired a new defensive line coach and also seen his defensive coordinator positioned for a likely return to the NFL.

Now, per multiple reports, Harbaugh himself could be on the move – back to the NFL.

The University of Michigan head coach is slated to interview for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach’s position, ProFootballTalk reported Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month Harbaugh hired defensive line coach Mike Elston from Notre Dame after Elston was passed over for the Irish defensive coordinator's job.

This past week, as FootballScoop reported, current Michigan defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald emerged as the top choice to return to his previous NFL franchise, the Baltimore Ravens, as the organization's defensive play-caller for John Harbaugh.

It’s been an open secret both during this NFL coaching cycle and in recent years that Harbaugh desired a return to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh coached the Niners four seasons, with three playoff trips and the Super Bowl runner-up appearance. He parted with the organization after an 8-8 2014 campaign and quickly was tabbed to take over at his alma mater, Michigan.

Additionally, the Vikings on Sunday announced that they had conducted an interview of current New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who also has served as the Giants’ assistant head coach.

The Vikings earlier this month fired veteran coach Mike Zimmer, who had posted back-to-back losing seasons in his seventh and eighth campaigns atop the franchise. 

You May Like

Tennessee stock

Seeking to build off Josh Heupel's first year, Tennessee expanding recruiting operations

Vols want to enhance support staff in football department

3 hours ago
Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly did the dancing thing again

The Brian Kelly we saw at Notre Dame was quite a bit different than the version he's showing us at LSU.

20 hours ago
Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

Kevin Steele reportedly finalizing deal to become Maryland's defensive coordinator

Veteran defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is reportedly joining Mike Locksley's staff

Jan 28, 2022
Baylor

Sources: Dave Aranda adding former Florida star to Baylor offensive staff

Baker starred at Florida, won a Super Bowl and has emerged as a rising position coach

Jan 28, 2022
Orlando Mitjans jr

The most unique college football program in the country has found a great fit as their new head coach

Thomas University's football team is being built from the ground up with military service veterans with a mission to use football to help them transition back to civilian life.

Jan 28, 2022
mccown

Houston Texans giving Josh McCown - yes, the QB - a second interview for head job

McCown was on the Texans' active roster less than 12 months ago

Jan 28, 2022
Herm Edwards

Four Arizona State coaches reportedly leave program amid NCAA investigation

Following an NCAA investigation, Herm Edwards is facing a season with more coaching turnover than originally anticipated, including an opening at offensive coordinator.

Jan 28, 2022
Brock Caraboa

Sources: Kansas staffer leaving for D-II coordinator opportunity

Sources tell FootballScoop that Brock Caraboa, a senior analyst at Kansas and three-time finalist for the FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year award, is leaving for a defensive coordinator opportunity.

Jan 28, 2022