Jim Harbaugh will not chase NFL jobs in 2023

Jim Harbaugh swore off the NFL after missing out on the Minnesota Vikings job in February, then swore it off again on Sunday.

Amid a report from NFL Network that multiple pro teams are looking into the 58-year-old khaki pants enthusiast, Harbaugh confirmed he'll be at Michigan in 2023.

The Michigan program essentially went into a standstill last winter when Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings, with most assuming the job was his. Until it wasn't. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left days after Harbaugh returned, with hurt feelings over the plan to succeed Harbaugh possibly at the heart of the issue.

Harbaugh replaced both coordinators heading into this season; Mike Macdonald had already left to run the Baltimore Ravens defense.

After returning to Ann Arbor, Harbaugh said the pull of winning the Super Bowl brought him to Minnesota but, after missing the job, it would be his last pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy.

"There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time," he told the Detroit Free Press. "Now let's go chase college football's greatest prize."

The greatest prize is just two wins away.