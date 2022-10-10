Skip to main content

In his first week as interim head coach, Jim Leonhard adjusted Wisconsin's Monday practice schedule, to rave reviews

Small adjustments to Wisconsin's football operations today could lead to permanent changes in the not-too-distant future

One of the famous unwritten rules of coaching is that there can (and always will be) disagreements in the meeting room, but once the staff leaves the room with a plan in place, everyone acts as if the consensus plan was unanimous all along. Each idea -- whether it be scheme, scheduling, personnel -- is the best idea ever, and the whole staff is in total agreement.

That, of course, is totally contrary to human nature yet a requirement when you're running an organization as large and complex as a college football team.

And so it's always interesting to see what changes interim head coaches make once the team is placed in their hands, because those changes are ones they would've made before if only they had the power to do so.

At Wisconsin, that was the Monday schedule.

Paul Chryst had the players meet with coaches at 7:30 am. Mondays before a 9 a.m. walk-through, which inevitably required coaches to process the previous Saturday's game and begin having a plan in place for the following week's game by late Sunday or early, early Monday. 

Now under Leonhard's leadership, though, those meetings and walk-throughs do not happen until Monday evening.

“I think (the change) is huge for coaches really having an extra 10, 12 hours to detail this thing up,” Leonhard told the Wisconsin State Journal. “I know our players felt a huge difference. I think with our confidence in how we presented the plan, felt like we wasted less reps on a Monday as you were close to having the answers but maybe not all the way there. So just some little things scheduling wise right now, and practice, I think they felt a difference. And hopefully they see that we have confidence in it.”

“When you wake up on Monday, you’re like, 'Ah,'" linebacker Nick Herbig told the paper. “Not the fact that you don’t want to practice, it’s like damn, we already are back into it. I felt like this way we can get a little more sleep. You kind of wake up like, 'Oh, we’re going to go work out, we’re just going to go get after it with the guys, get a little sweat in, not have to worry about practicing, not have to worry about knowing all these plays.' We’ll worry about that later on in the day. And it gives the coaches more time to get a better plan for us too, so I think it benefits the team as a whole."

Northwestern is not a good football team right now, and so it's entirely possible that a work week that began at 7:30 a.m. Monday would've still led to a victory on Saturday. 

But, in the world we live in, Wisconsin didn't meet until 5 p.m. Monday, and that work week resulted in a 42-7 Badgers victory. 

Of course, no one's suggesting that the time of Monday meetings determined the outcome in the game, but all the decisions before and afterward did. 

It's Monday evening as we post this, which means Wisconsin is now beginning work on Saturday's trip to Michigan State (4 p.m. ET, Fox), which shapes up as another winnable game for the Badgers. 

String a few more good work weeks into a few more Saturdays like the last one, and Wisconsin could find the Monday schedule adjustment could soon lead to countless other changes, big and small, and those could be made on a permanent basis. 

You May Like

leach prime

Deion Sanders explains how Mike Leach helped Jackson State, Coach Prime find the architect of the Tigers’ high-octane offense

Sanders's Jackson State team has the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, No. 2 scoring defense

By John Brice
College Football Playoff

Halfway through the season, 19 teams are still in the College Football Playoff hunt

Thirteen unbeatens, four 1-loss teams... and two 2-loss teams are still in the running to play for the national championship.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2972

Shaded: Beamer, South Carolina get last laugh on Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Leading a post-game celebration, Beamer says Mark Stoops "talked about stupid sunglasses and dancing" before donning shades in a victory dance

By John Brice
Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule

Following a 37-15 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Rhule leaves Charlotte with an 11-27 record.

By Zach Barnett
hart

Update on Michigan assistant Mike Hart

Hart provides an update after collapsing on the sideline Saturday.

By Doug Samuels
Aguano

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano gets letter of support from state high school coaches

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano has the support of "every single football coach in the state of Arizona."

By Doug Samuels
Warehime

New Mexico dismisses offensive coordinator

Derek Warehime has been dismissed midway through his third season.

By Doug Samuels
OU-Horns

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Hashing out the biggest moments ... on and off the field from Texas-OU to UT-LSU to Coach Prime-Eddie Robinson and much more

The FootballScoop guys write and debate the wildness of this weekend in college football

By John Brice