Jim McElwain, or someone claiming to be Jim McElwain, posts on Central Michigan message board

The thing to know about college sports message boards is that everyone reads them. Not literally everyone, of course. I can promise you that Nick Saban himself has not logged on to BamaOnLine today, but I can promise you that someone in the Alabama football building has.

That analogy apparently does not work at Central Michigan, though, as it appears the head coach of the Chippewas has stood up at the CMU digital town square, got himself an account at ChippewasInsider, and attempted to calm the waters directly after CMU's 4-8 season.

Or, at least someone claiming to be Jim McElwain has done so under a cleverly-named troll account.

As a veteran of several message boards myself, McElwain will not be a true poster until he puts off a recruiting film evaluation session in order to get the last word in a 15-page thread on whether or not beans belong in chili.

When that day comes... welcome to the club, Coach.