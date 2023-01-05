Skip to main content

Jim McElwain, or someone claiming to be Jim McElwain, posts on Central Michigan message board

McElwain has apparently attempted to calm the waters himself after CMU's 4-8 season.

The thing to know about college sports message boards is that everyone reads them. Not literally everyone, of course. I can promise you that Nick Saban himself has not logged on to BamaOnLine today, but I can promise you that someone in the Alabama football building has.

That analogy apparently does not work at Central Michigan, though, as it appears the head coach of the Chippewas has stood up at the CMU digital town square, got himself an account at ChippewasInsider, and attempted to calm the waters directly after CMU's 4-8 season.

Or, at least someone claiming to be Jim McElwain has done so under a cleverly-named troll account.

Jim McElwain post

As a veteran of several message boards myself, McElwain will not be a true poster until he puts off a recruiting film evaluation session in order to get the last word in a 15-page thread on whether or not beans belong in chili. 

When that day comes... welcome to the club, Coach. 

You May Like

Luke Fickell

Luke Fickell set to add former FBS head coach to Wisconsin staff

By Zach Barnett
Kevin Wilson Tulsa

Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs

Kevin Wilson set to add two defensive staff members as he continues to build out his Tulsa staff.

By Doug Samuels
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher reportedly finalizing deal with Bobby Petrino as new offensive coordinator

The opportunity to call plays in the SEC again is reportedly luring Bobby Petrino back to the SEC.

By Doug Samuels
Miss St - Staff Tracker-1

Mississippi State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
chad bumphis

Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant

Chad Bumphis helped Utah win the Pac-12, reach the Rose Bowl

By John Brice
kirby moore

Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

By Zach Barnett