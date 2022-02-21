Skip to main content

Jim McElwain reportedly snagging former SEC and Big Ten offensive coordinator

Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

Earlier this morning, word that Central Michigan offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay was leaving Mount Pleasant for the same opportunity at Appalachian State started to circulate.

Jim McElwain has wasted no time in finding Barbay's replacement.

Central Michigan is reportedly expected to name Paul Petrino as their new offensive coordinator.

Petrino spent the last several years as the head coach at Idaho, until he was let go in 2021. He went 34-66 in nine seasons, where the went from an FBS Independent to Sun Belt Member to FCS member of the Big Sky during his tenure with the team.

He had recently accepted a position as an offensive analyst at South Alabama before this opportunity popped up.

Before getting the opportunity to be a head coach, Petrino served as the offensive coordinator at Louisville, Arkansas (twice) and Illinois.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

 

