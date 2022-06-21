Jim Mora details why "HARD" is plastered on the walls of the UConn facility

Jim Mora came back to coaching for arguably one of the toughest jobs in college football, and he's got a really interesting message on why it's important to do things that are hard.

Before taking the UConn job last November, Jim Mora had been away from coaching since being let go at UCLA in 2017 after going 46-30 over six seasons.

In Westwood, Mora won 9-games his first season in 2012 before putting together back-to-back 10-win campaigns, but in his last two seasons with the program he managed just nine wins total after a 4-8 campaign in 2016 and a 5-6 season in 2017.

What brought him back to the sidelines? One could argue one of the most difficult jobs in all of college football.

Mora is not oblivious to the type of job UConn is. The program's last winning season was 2010 and they've made just one bowl appearance (a 6-7 season under Bob Diaco in 2015) since then as well.

Not one to shy away, Mora is finding a way to lean into how hard of a job he and his staff are taking on, starting with having the word HARD on the wall of their team room as a constant reminder of what lies ahead of them.

Mora and UConn also shared this motivational message about things that are difficult via social media yesterday, and while the title could admittedly use some work, I really enjoyed the messaging based on a talk Mora gave back in April.

Have a look.