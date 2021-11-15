Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Publish date:

Jimbo Fisher addresses "persistent rumors" by doubling down on his comments about staying with Aggies

"Persistent rumors" have linked Jimbo Fisher to the opening at LSU, but those should end today with his comments today stating his love and confidence with what is being built at A&M.
Author:

Jimbo Fisher has publicly stated his love for Texas A&M, the recruiting class he and his staff are bringing in, the administration that is in place, and everything about his current role, but none of it has been enough to quiet the rumors linking him to one opening in particular - LSU.

With former A&M athletic director Scott Woodward, who lured Jimbo away from Florida State to A&M with a monster contract, "persistent rumors" remained linking him to the opening in Baton Rouge.

Jimbo took the podium today and doubled down on his love for what they are building in College Station when asked about those "persistent rumors."

"I've told everybody that I am staying here and I have told everybody that I plan to be the coach at A&M."

"Everybody thinks that all coaches lie. I know you all don't believe us, and that's why we don't trust ya'll," Fisher joked.

"We are going to recruit as good a class...now I've said the other things; I plan on being here, I love the AD, I love the president, I love the chancellor, I love living here, I love the ranch, I love...my family loves it here, I love Kyle Field, I love the people...I love all that stuff. That's obviously not good enough.

"We are going to recruit an unbelievable class here this year, so I am either the dumbest human being on God's earth who is going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across, over here, and play against them."

"If I did that, you ought to say 'That's the dumbest human being ever and I don't want him to be my coach.'"

Jimbo wrapped up by slamming the door on future rumors and making it clear where he plans to be.

"I ain't going anywhere. I don't wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here."

Tags
terms:
Jimbo FisherTexas A&M

You May Like

Steve Sarkisian

Sark: No one's told me to make defensive staff changes

His first season now an outright debacle, Sarkisian's next choice will decide whether or not he succeeds at Texas.

22 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.44.02 PM

Jim Harbaugh's pants literally caught fire against Penn State

Harbaugh got a little too close to a space heater this past weekend and nearly burned one pant leg off at the knee before a player stepped in to tell him he was on fire.

45 minutes ago
Kansas Texas

FootballScoop Podcast: Talking through Week 11

The FootballScoop staff is back to talk through all the major events and takeaways from Week 11 action in college football.

1 hour ago
Bluffton U Field

Sources: Aaron Krepps will not return at Bluffton University

After three seasons, Bluffton is moving on from the Aaron Krepps era, sources tell FootballScoop.

2 hours ago
fiu-florida-international

On his way out, FIU coach Butch Davis blasts school's administration, resources

Butch Davis won 23 games first three years at FIU but is 1-14 in his last 15 and on an expiring contract.

3 hours ago
Mike Leach Miss State

Mike Leach credits an easy adjustment to winning road games in tough environments

Mike Leach has taken his team on the road for wins at Auburn and Texas A&M this year, and shares the biggest key in his eyes, as well as a mistake that traps a lot of coaches.

3 hours ago
name image likeness

NIL data: Median transaction goes for less than $63

For the vast majority of college athletes, Name, Image and Likeness has not been a game-changer one way or the other.

4 hours ago
LSU-tigerstadium

Update on LSU's coaching search, where coaching stars continue to draw interest

Two years removed from a national title, LSU is seeking Ed Oregon's replacement - and aiming high, sources tell FootballScoop

6 hours ago