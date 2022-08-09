Jimbo Fisher makes some adjustments to A&M staff

Jimbo Fisher has adjusted some duties for three of his assistants on the Aggies staff.

Coming off an 8-4 season in 2021, Jimbo Fisher has announced some adjustments to his coaching staff heading into this fall.

Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who worked with the quarterbacks last season, will now work with the tight ends.

Fellow co-offensive coordinator James Coley has moved from coaching the tight ends to the receivers.

Dameyune Craig, who coached the receivers in 2021, will now work with the quarterbacks alongside Jimbo.

Each of the assignments may be new in their time with the Aggies, but Fisher pointed out earlier this week that each coach has experience coaching those new respective positions earlier in their coaching careers.

Craig played quarterback under Fisher at Auburn and later coached quarterbacks for Jimbo at Florida State, and Coley has offensive coordinator experience during his time at Miami and Georgia and coached the Bulldogs receivers in 2016-17 before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator by Kirby Smart in 2018.

Dickey, the coaching veteran of the trio, has been an offensive coordinator at a handful of stops across college football, and his last stint coaching the tight ends was 1991 while at LSU.

