Skip to main content

Jimbo Fisher reportedly finalizing deal with Bobby Petrino as new offensive coordinator

A few weeks after leaving Missouri State (FCS) for UNLV, a report shares that Bobby Petrino is on the move to the SEC.

Chris Low of ESPN tweets that Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal for Bobby Petrino to take over the play calling duties in College Station. 

Reports of Petrino taking the UNLV offensive coordinator job on Barry Odom's staff began to surface back in mid-December. He was on the job about three weeks, and is now looks to be headed back to the SEC.

Over the past three seasons leading Missouri State, Petrino went5-5, 8-4, and 5-5 for an overall mark of 18-15 with a 14-8 record in Missouri Valley play.

Before he took the UNLV opportunity, the last time the veteran head coach held an offensive coordinator title was at Auburn in 2002.

Outside of a few years away from football after being let go at Louisville and before Missouri State, Petrino has served as head coach at Louisville (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Miss St - Staff Tracker-1

Mississippi State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
chad bumphis

Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant

Chad Bumphis helped Utah win the Pac-12, reach the Rose Bowl

By John Brice
kirby moore

Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

How talented is TCU really?

TCU is college football's first Cinderella story. We analyzed the roster and talked to experts about how these Frogs earned their ticket to the ball.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 9.47.13 AM

Miami releases renderings of new "forever" complex of Hurricanes football

Miami is planning to build an impressive new on-campus football operations building.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

North Texas adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland has been a key part of FCS and D-II turnarounds, and now will reportedly join the Mean Green staff.

By Doug Samuels