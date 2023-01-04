Jimbo Fisher reportedly finalizing deal with Bobby Petrino as new offensive coordinator

A few weeks after leaving Missouri State (FCS) for UNLV, a report shares that Bobby Petrino is on the move to the SEC.

Chris Low of ESPN tweets that Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal for Bobby Petrino to take over the play calling duties in College Station.

Reports of Petrino taking the UNLV offensive coordinator job on Barry Odom's staff began to surface back in mid-December. He was on the job about three weeks, and is now looks to be headed back to the SEC.

Over the past three seasons leading Missouri State, Petrino went5-5, 8-4, and 5-5 for an overall mark of 18-15 with a 14-8 record in Missouri Valley play.

Before he took the UNLV opportunity, the last time the veteran head coach held an offensive coordinator title was at Auburn in 2002.

Outside of a few years away from football after being let go at Louisville and before Missouri State, Petrino has served as head coach at Louisville (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky.

