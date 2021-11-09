Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Washington's Jimmy Lake has issued an apology

Following the sideline incident with a player on Saturday, and the announcement of his one-game suspension, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has issued an apology.
Jimmy Lake has had, well, an interesting week or so.

It started with some comments about recruiting against Oregon, and how UW recruits against more academically prestigious schools, that ruffled some feathers (no pun intended), and it spilled into the weekend during their match up with the Ducks when Lake pushed a Husky player following some jawing on the sidelines between the two teams.

On Sunday, the Huskies announced Lakes decision to part ways with offensive coordinator John Donovan after over a season of offensive struggles.

Then, earlier today, Washington announced a one-game suspension for Lake, who will not be permitted to coach in their game against Arizona State.

As is customary with these types of things, Lake released a public apology this evening and chose to do so via Twitter.

"I want to apologize to every member of our team, and in particular to Ruperake Fuavai, for my actions during our game on Saturday. I also want to apologize to President Cauce and Jen Coehn for putting the University in this position. I fully accept the decision that was made. Our team has a right to expect better than what I displayed on Saturday, and I'm committed to doing just that - being better so our program will reflect all that's good about being a Washington Husky."

- Jimmy Lake

U-Dub is 4-5 and will enter their game this weekend with the Sun Devils with defensive coordinator Bob Gregory acting as the interim head coach.

