November 19, 2021
One of the ten winningest actives college coaches steps down

Joe Fincham is walking away after winning 224 games in 25 seasons at Wittenberg University
Joe Fincham's 25th season will be his last at Wittenberg University, a Division III school in Springfield, Ohio.

He informed his team he intends to walk away after winning 224 games in 25 seasons. He'll walk away with the 10th most wins among active NCAA coaches, and his career .815 winning percentage places ninth. 

Fincham changed his Twitter bio to say: "Former Coach Fincham. Current dad and husband looking for next chapter in life."

"Joe Fincham is the winningest coach in the tradition-rich history of Wittenberg University football," said AD Brian Agler. "His long tenure brought conference championships and other on-field success to our University. He has also impacted numerous lives of student-athletes. We wish Joe, Rita, and their children, Mack, Samantha, and Annie, the best as he begins this exciting new chapter."

Fincham led the Tigers to a 224-51 record, including a league-best 165-24 mark against North Coast Athletic Conference competition. One of 26 Division III coaches to top 200 wins and one of 44 (in all divisions) to do so at one institution, Fincham captured 14 conference titles and 10 NCAC coach of the year awards. His teams produced 77 All-Americans, six undefeated regular seasons, and advanced to the Division III quarterfinals three times.

A four-year letterman at Ohio, Fincham was an assistant at Wittenberg for six seasons before ascending to the head coach's chair in 1996. 

"Joe has undoubtedly cemented his legacy on the Tiger gridiron," said Wittenberg President Mike Frandsen. "Generations of Tigers credit Joe with their success on and off the field. We recognize the importance of moving swiftly to fill this position and have already begun the process to ensure a seamless transition."

