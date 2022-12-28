Joey McGuire and Texas Tech agree to new contract

After leading the Red Raidersto a seven-win season heading into their bowl game tonight, Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have agreed to a new contract.

McGuire has agreed to a new six-year contract, worth $26.6 million. The new deal takes him through the 2028 season.

The contract is worth about $1 million more annually than McGuire's original deal.



"I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt shared in the school's statement.

"It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come. Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction."



A win tonight against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss would give the Red Raiders their first 8-win season since 2013.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.