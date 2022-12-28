Skip to main content

Joey McGuire and Texas Tech agree to new contract

After leading the Red Raidersto  a seven-win season heading into their bowl game tonight, Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have agreed to a new contract.

McGuire has agreed to a new six-year contract, worth $26.6 million. The new deal takes him through the 2028 season.

The contract is worth about $1 million more annually than McGuire's original deal.

"I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt shared in the school's statement.

 "It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come. Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction."

A win tonight against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss would give the Red Raiders their first 8-win season since 2013.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
joey mcguire

You May Like

Mike Murray Elmhurst

Elmhurst announces Mike Murray as new head coach

Mike Murray, a veteran coach with deep ties in the region, is the new head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Kirby Smart

Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Kirby Smart describes his job as a leader with two simple words.

By Doug Samuels
Maurice Harris

Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator

Maurice Harris worked under Hugh Freeze at Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State.

By Zach Barnett
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy threatens to "cut out" reporter following question about potential staff changes

Mike Gundy snaps at reporter following their bowl loss to Wisconsin.

By Doug Samuels
Ed Reed

Bethune-Cookman tabs Ed Reed as next head coach

Reed is a member of the Pro and College Football halls of fame, and a champion at both levels.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Grubb

College football's latest $2 million coordinator comes from an unlikely place

Without coaching another game, Ryan Grubb has already broken his own record for the highest-paid assistant in Washington history.

By Zach Barnett
binns

Sources: former Cincy star Binns making leap to FBS assistant coach's position

Binns has been at Youngstown State

By John Brice
Maine

Sources: Maine makes a few staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that three coaches will not return at Maine, including one coordinator.

By Doug Samuels