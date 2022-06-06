Joey McGuire, Jeff Traylor grace magazine cover

Two former Texas high school coaches made the cover of the 'Bible of Texas high school football.'

On Nov. 9, 2021, Joey McGuire spoke it into existence. On Monday, it existed.

"I want to challenge Dave Campbell's magazine right now," brand-spanking-new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said at his introductory press conference, "and that's putting me and Jeff Traylor on the cover whenever it comes out in the summer.

"How do you not? If they're really about Texas high school football, which they're supposed to be -- it's like the Bible of Texas high school football -- Jeff Traylor at UTSA and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech should be on the cover. That's two of theirs."

Seven months later, McGuire and Traylor are the 2022 Dave Campbell's Texas Football cover boys.

McGuire and Traylor are one of two covers. The other features players and coaches from South Oak Cliff, who won Dallas ISD's first state championship since 1958.

The title drought in Texas's second-largest school district actually predated the magazine's berth. DCTF started in 1960 and hadn't covered a Dallas ISD state champion, ever, until South Oak Cliff won last year's Class 5A Division II crown.

McGuire coached at Dallas-area high schools from 1995 through 2016. After starting at Crowley, he moved to Cedar Hill in 1997 and was promoted to head coach in 2003. Over 14 seasons, McGuire's Longhorns went 141-42 and won three state championships with one runner-up finish. He joined Matt Rhule's Baylor staff in 2017 and remained in Waco until landing the Texas Tech job last November.

Traylor began coaching in 1990 and became the head coach at Gilmer in 2000. His teams made 14 playoff appearances in 15 seasons, winning three state championships and 175 games. He joined the college game at Texas in 2015 and made stops at SMU and Arkansas before taking the UTSA job in 2020, where he is 19-7 with a Conference USA championship in two seasons.

He is the first Roadrunner to represent UTSA's 12-year-old program on the Dave Campbell's cover.