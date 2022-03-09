Skip to main content

Joey McGuire sets goals for first spring practice at Texas Tech

McGuire's standard is both subjective and objective, and one other head coaches should keep in mind as spring practice ramps up.

In a press conference Wednesday before his first spring practice as Texas Tech's head coach, Joey McGuire brought out the stick by which he'll measure his team over the following 15 practices, beginning March 22. 

"What I want out of spring is, Practice 1 and Practice 15 on the offensive side of the ball, whenever I turn on the ball, whatever our run play is -- let's say it's counter -- I want the first day of counter and day 15 to look dramatically different in the confidence when we run that play. When the offensive line comes off the ball, from Day 1 to Day 15, no matter who we line up, no matter what defense they give us, I want to be confident that we're coming off the ball very aggressively and very physical," he said.

Hired Nov. 8, McGuire has had ample time (relatively speaking) to prepare for this moment. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were both in place within a month of McGuire's hiring, giving Texas Tech's new braintrust three full months to introduce their systems before the pads came on for the first time. McGuire said most of Kittley's and DeRutyer's systems have been introduced on the whiteboard, and he wants those systems to evolve from understood to absorbed by the time the April 23 spring game rolls around. 

He wants Texas Tech to speed up from a jog to a sprint by the spring game, an appropriate goal considering he was hired to revamp, not rebuild, a Red Raider team that went a respectable 7-6 in 2021. 

McGuire's standard is at once subjective and objective, and one that's appropriate for the zero-sum game that is spring ball. Subjective, because he could've said he wanted each counter run to average 4.5 yards per carry by Practice 15. Objective, because the depth of knowledge required to produce 4.5 yards per carry, if his goal is achieved, will be evident to anyone who turns on the film. 

"On the defensive side of the ball, from Practice 1 to Practice 15, the way we run to the football, there should be a distinct and dramatic difference," McGuire said. 

McGuire said his goal is to play "at least" 22 defenders in the Red Raiders' opener against Murray State on Sept. 3. 

"I want that many people running with all out effort when we play defense," he said. "That's what I want to see. Coach Kittley wants to see deep balls and Coach DeRuyter wants to see us defend deep balls. Those are the two things I want to see when we come out of spring."

Tags
terms:
joey mcguire

You May Like

image

Sources: Kris McCullough on verge of becoming college football's youngest head coach

McCullough is expected to take over the East Central University program

By John Brice2 hours ago
Madison.com

Sources: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin planning to add former Badgers great Al Johnson to staff

Johnson starred for the Badgers, spent time in the NFL and has been head coach at an NCAA Division II program

By John Brice2 hours ago
thurmond

Tennessee, Josh Heupel adding Max Thurmond to Vols' offensive staff

Thurmond has experience at Charlotte and Jacksonville State, among other stops

By John Brice6 hours ago
Credit: USA Today

Ryan Day lays out how he and his staff addressed Ohio State's lack of leadership this off season

The top concern heading into the offseason for Ryan Day and his staff was the leadership on the team, so here's how they addressed it.

By Doug Samuels7 hours ago
Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

MAC becomes first conference to sell data to sports betting firm

The first-of-its-kind deal continues the NCAA's embrace of legalized gambling.

By Zach Barnett10 hours ago
tom-allen

Tom Allen reportedly adds NFL coaching veteran to Hoosiers staff in coordinator role

Adam Henry is joining Tom Allen's offensive staff as a co-coordinator after spending the past eight years working with NFL wide receivers.

By Doug Samuels11 hours ago
usf

USF announces preferred site, $5 million gift in quest to give Bulls on-campus stadium

The Bulls would play in a new, on-campus venue rather than use the NFL's Bucs' home

By John BriceMar 8, 2022
Jim Knowles Ohio State

Jim Knowles: "It's ok to miss tackles if you're in the right position."

New Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has built some of the stingiest defenses in college football without tackling to the ground in practice, and teaches players that it's ok to miss tackles at times because "tackling is all about technique and timing."

By Doug SamuelsMar 8, 2022