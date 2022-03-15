John Carroll announces coaching change

After six seasons, Rick Finotti has stepped down at John Carroll (D-III - OH) to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

Rick Finotti has decided to step down at John Carroll (D-III - OH) after leading the program for the past six seasons.

He compiled an impressive 33-11 overall record.

The school's release says that he is leaving to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

Before taking over at John Carroll, Finotti spent two seasons on the staff at Michigan working with Jim Harbaugh and was an accomplished high school coach at St. Edward HS (Lakewood, OH) where he captured two state titles.

From the school's release:

"I have loved my time at John Carroll," said Finotti. "To be able to follow in the footsteps of incredible men such as my grandfather Bill Belanich, Herb Eisele, Johnny Ray, and Tony DeCarlo has been quite the honor. These men have impacted many lives and laid an incredible foundation for the legacy of what we call being a Man of Carroll. To know I have a small part in this legacy is gratifying.



"This program is special for one reason: the players in this program, from Team 1 to the current Team 100. My philosophy as a head coach was to serve my players with challenges and support to make them the best they could be on and off the field. Football at John Carroll will continue to be a great avenue toward personal and professional growth and success. I would like to thank the alumni who make this place so special, as well as Team 100 for their hard work and willingness to come together this offseason. Life has blessed my family with another challenge at this time. In leaving football, I have no regrets, only true relationships with my players that I treasure the most."

Offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Drew Nystrom will lead the team as interim head coach this fall, with a national search for a permanent head coach set to take place "later in the calendar year."

Competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference alongside Mount Union, John Carroll is regarded by many as a top tier job in small college football with a rich history.

With the coaching and football talent that the school has churned out over the last several decades, we made a case back in January for the school to be crowned "Football Guy U."

