John Carroll tabs architect of impressive D-III turnaround as new head coach

John Carroll turns to an alumnus as their new head coach.

At Union College (D-III - NY), Jeff Behrman inherited an 0-10 team.

Seven years later, he and his staff engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in all of college football as Behrman and Union finished the season 10-0.

A 1995 graduate of John Carroll, the Blue Streaks have decided to bring their former quarterback home.

Behrman was announced as the new head coach of the program today, following a 42-20 run rebuilding Union.

Before taking over at Union, Behrman spent a decade as the offensive coordinator at Stony Brook (FCS - NY).

Coming back home, Behrman has an incredible resume. That is without a doubt.

What makes this situation unique is that back in March, offensive coordinator Drew Nystrom stepped into the interim head coach role and did a remarkable job leading the program through the 2022 season.

The Blue Streaks dropped their first game of the year to Washington and Jefferson, before going on to win their next seven games, all by at least two touchdowns. They then dropped a one-score game to OAC rival Mount Union (would go on to play for the national title) before blowing out Otterbein to end the year.

They ended the year 8-2 and Nystrom took home the OAC Co-Coach of the Year honors, which he shared with first-year Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt.

No announcement yet from the university on whether Nystrom will have a role with the program moving forward, or if he will explore other opportunities.

