One of the longest streaks in all of football just ended

A high school looking to top John Curtis' feat, if begun today, would not complete their mission until 2069.

You can be forgiven if the moment slipped by you unaware, but one of the longest, most impressive streaks in all of football met its end this week.

For the first time since 1974, John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, La., is not ranked among the state's top 10 high school football teams.

The Patriots are off to an uncharacteristic 2-2 start and slipped out of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association top 10 after falling to new No. 10 New Orleans Jesuit 17-13 on Friday.

John Curtis's story is well-documented. Founded by its namesake, John T. Curtis, Sr., on the second floor of the Carrollton Avenue Baptist Church in suburban New Orleans in 1962.

John's son, JT Curtis, began coaching the football team in 1969 and has since turned John Curtis into arguably the biggest powerhouse in all of high school football. The Patriots own 27 state championships, and just last week Curtis became the second coach in the history of high school football to cross the 600-win threshold. He's now 22 wins shy of passing the late John McKissick of Summerville (S.C.) for the national record.

John Curtis's reign among the Louisiana high school football elite spanned six different decades, a dozen presidential elections, and nine full-time LSU head coaching tenures.

A school looking to surpass the Patriots' 47-year streak, if it were to begin today, would not pop the champagne until 2069. Good luck.