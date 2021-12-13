John Stiegelmeier inks contract extension at South Dakota State

Stiegelmeier will look to lead the Jackrabbits into their second title game of the 2021 calendar year with a win on Saturday.

John Stiegelmeier has been South Dakota State's head coach for a full quarter century, and he's just now hitting his stride.

That doesn't mean he was bad to start. On the contrary, the Jackrabbits have won more than they lost in 21 of his 25 seasons, but the last five seasons have seen the program hit a new stratosphere.

There was a Missouri Valley co-championship and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals in 2016, followed by semifinal berths in 2017 and '18. A brief step back in 2019 -- "only" a second round berth and an AP No. 10 finish -- led to another MVFC title and a berth in the FCS National Championship during the 2021 spring campaign.

And this Saturday, the Jackrabbits will visit No. 6 Montana State for their second trip to Frisco in an 8-month span.

As such, South Dakota State announced it has agreed upon a 2-year extension for Stiegelmeier.

"John has created a championship culture in our football program that carries over to all areas of the student-athlete experience," SDSU AD Justin Sell said. "The sustained success of Jackrabbit Football can be largely attributed to his steady hand in developing and leading young men and coaches of character."

The extension will take the 5-year deal, originally signed in 2018 and set to expire in 2023, through the 2025 season -- his 29th at the school.

"Laurie and I want to thank President Barry Dunn and for believing in us," Stiegelmeier said. "By extending my contract, we again feel blessed to be part of this great institution and our football program. We look forward to many special years ahead."



Stiegelmeier is already the winningest coach in program history with a career record of 185-110. A win Saturday not only puts South Dakota State in its second straight national title game, it sets a school record with 12 wins in a single season.

The 1979 SDSU graduate has been with the program since 1988 and head coach since 1997.

