Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Publish date:

Lafayette names a former Leopard head coach

John Troxell is the third alum to lead the 141-year-old program.
Author:

John Troxell has been named the head coach at Lafayette, an FCS program in Easton, Pa. He replaces John Garrett, who was let go last month after going 15-33 in five seasons.

Troxell's move completes a loop more than 30 years in the making, when he joined the program as a freshman out of Phillipsburg, N.J. He started at free safety on Lafayette's 1992 Patriot League championship team and won the team's Unsung Hero Award as a senior. 

"I am so thrilled to be coming home to Lafayette College and look forward to creating a championship culture on and off the field," Troxell said. "I am looking forward to getting our alumni and the Lehigh Valley community excited for Saturdays in the fall as we restore glory to the Lafayette football family. As I begin a new chapter, I also want to thank Franklin and Marshall for giving me the honor of leading its football program and preparing me for this opportunity."

He joins the program after 16 years as the head coach at Franklin and Marshall College, where he led the previously downtrodden program to nine Division III playoffs. The Diplomats went 31-13 over the the past four seasons, including a 10-1 mark and a Centennial Conference championship in 2017. 

Troxell previously served as Lafayette's running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2001-05. He becomes the 29th coach and third alum to lead the 141-year-old program. 

"We are proud and excited to be able to bring back an alumnus of Lafayette College to take over our storied football program. We undertook an exhaustive hiring process featuring a deep applicant pool, to bring John on board," said Director of Athletics Sherryta Freman. "In each of his coaching stops covering nearly three decades, he has been part of program turnarounds, including those on our own campus. John further set himself apart with his head-coaching experience, alumni development and willingness to be a partner to our campus community. We are so excited for the future of Lafayette football."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.02.42 PM

Sources: Dodge City hiring new head coach

just now
Chris Oliver Lindsey Wilson

Chris Oliver steps down at Lindsey Wilson to pursue new opportunity

A year removed from a national title at Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY), Chris Oliver has resigned and sources tell FootballScoop he has his sights set on a new opportunity

1 hour ago
Brad White

Sources: Brian Kelly targeting SEC defensive coordinator at LSU

Brad White could make a move from Kentucky to LSU.

14 hours ago
John Stiegelmeier

John Stiegelmeier inks contract extension at South Dakota State

Stiegelmeier will look to lead the Jackrabbits into their second title game of the 2021 calendar year with a win on Saturday.

15 hours ago
BestWorstHeader14

NFL Best and worst decisions and execution - Week 14

17 hours ago
Kibbie Dome Idaho

Update on Idaho's head coaching search

Idaho's search is centering on three candidates and could be resolved soon, sources tell FootballScoop.

18 hours ago
Brown_Fran

Sources: Temple's search dialing in on veteran assistant with strong Philly ties

Fran Brown's spent the bulk of his career on staff at Temple and is a Philadelphia-area native

19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 2.24.42 PM

FIU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new FIU staff under Mike MacIntyre is coming together via this page.

19 hours ago