Johnson C. Smith announces coaching change

The Division II school will hire a new head coach after relieving Kermit Blount of duties.

Kermit Blount will not return as Johnson C. Smith's head coach, the school has announced.

The Golden Bulls went 1-7 this season. Blount did not post a winning record in his six seasons on the job.

"We appreciate Coach Blount's contributions to Johnson C. Smith University's football program since he became head coach in 2015," said AD Stephen Joyner Sr. "We believe this is a good time to bring in new leadership and a coaching staff with a fresh approach to building our football program."



Johnson C. Smith is an HBCU in Charlotte; the Golden Bulls compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in Division II.

"We won the first Black college football game on December 27, 1892. We made history that day. We will draw on our place in history as our motivation and our inspiration to build a winning football program that becomes the pride of our University and helps solidify Charlotte's reputation as a city of high-quality college athletics."



Blount served as the head coach at Delaware State and CIAA rival Winston-Salem State prior to JCSU. He was the CIAA's coach of the year in 1999 and 2000 while winning two conference titles on the job.

