October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach

A new trove of decade-old emails left Gruden unable to continue as the team's coach
Author:

Jon Gruden is resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, less than an hour after the New York Times published a trove of damaging emails the coach sent years ago. 

The report came on the heels of a report late Friday night in which he used a racist trope to criticize NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith during the 2011 lockout in an email. 

Gruden said he didn't recall sending the email, but apologized nonetheless. It was denounced by Smith, by the NFL, and by the Raiders.

That was one email, dumped out late on a Friday night, that put Gruden into hot water.

The new trove of emails, found Gruden now fully submerged in boiling water.

In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “faggot” and a “clueless anti football pussy” and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.

In numerous emails during a seven-year period ending in early 2018, Gruden criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce concussions and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired. In several instances, Gruden used a homophobic slur to refer to Goodell and offensive language to describe some N.F.L. owners, coaches and journalists who cover the league.

All the emails were written while Gruden was between coaching jobs and working for ESPN. They were uncovered during the NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture. Gruden was corresponding with Bruce Allen, the WFT's former general manager and team president, with whom Gruden worked both in Oakland and Tampa Bay. 

Gruden coached the Raiders on Sunday, a 20-9 loss to Chicago. He was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract that brought him out of a decade-long hiatus from coaching. 

We will have more as this story develops. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update from Adam Schefter:

Gruden has issued the following statement: I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone. 

You May Like

kiff-corral

Lane Kiffin praises Vols, takes shot at attendance as he prepares for return to Rocky Top

Tennessee's coach in 2009, Kiffin is returning to Rocky Top as an opposing head coach for the first time.

12 minutes ago
Nick Rolovich

Where things stand with Nick Rolovich and the Washington vaccine mandate

The Washington State head coach confirmed over the weekend he will seek a religious exemption.

6 hours ago
IMG_8414

Scoop Roundup: Why Deion Sanders gifted a rival a pink scooter; Wake Forest's awakening, Vols' 'Heup' and Bayou bad times

Deion Sanders gets the last word on a rival; Dave Clawson has Wake Forest soaring, Josh Heupel has a rare chance at Tennessee & it's Oh-no Ed-O at LSU.

8 hours ago
Oklahoma

Winning Box Scores: Week 6

Or: Another stat that proves just how improbable Oklahoma's come back win over Texas truly was.

9 hours ago
Nick Rolovich

Video: Wazzu player calls out media for "trying to take out our head guy"

After holding it in for a while, Washington State quarterback Jayden De Laura calls out the media for trying to paint Nick Rolovich in a negative light for his vaccination stance.

11 hours ago
Urban Meyer Jaguars

Report: Urban on thin ice with owner, staff and locker room

The damages done from last weekend's viral video after Urban opted to not fly back with his team after a loss may be more significant than we all thought, according to a recent report.

Oct 10, 2021
Texas A&M

Podcast: Talking through Week 6

The FootballScoop staff talks trough the wildest weekend yet of a wild season

Oct 10, 2021
mack brown

Mack Brown tells reporters "you guys all screwed it up" after Brown, UNC lose to FSU

Mack Brown has never beaten his alma mater, Florida State, as an opposing head coach. Even again Saturday when his Tar Heels were heavily favored.

Oct 10, 2021