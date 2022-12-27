Jordan Langs steps down at Indiana Wesleyan

Six years ago, Jordan Langs was tasked with building the Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA) program from scratch.

Now he's off to take on a new challenge.

Langs, a former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, resigned today to accept an assistant coaching job at the Division I level.

Sources share that Langs has landed an opportunity with a Big 12 program, and some details are being sorted out before we're able to share more.

Over their five seasons of competition, Langs quickly built IWU into a top 25 program, going 33-15 overall.

This past season, the Wildcats finished 11-2 and made the NAIA playoffs and held on to a #5 ranking nationally from the midway point of the season through the season finale. He led them on a playoff run before losing to Northwestern College (IA).

Their only loss before bowing out of the playoffs was a season opening three-point loss to Valparaiso (FCS - IN).

"Six years ago we were called to accomplish the weighty task of building a program from scratch and compete in the toughest conference in NAIA Football," Langs shared in the school's statement.

"Thank you to Mark DeMichael, Dr. David Wright, Dr. Keith Newman and many more for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. We are very sad to leave so many players and people that we love, but we are excited about the opportunity to follow the Lord's will. We are forever indebted to the Indiana Wesleyan community and IWU will always have our love and prayers! GO WILDCATS!"

The resources at IWU are near the top of the NAIA, and their commitment to athletics is clear. This will be a very sought after opening that a lot of really good coaches are going to try and land.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.