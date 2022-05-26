Jordan reportedly lines up FCS school for apparel deal

Jordan not only has their first modern-day FCS program lined up for an apparel deal, but it's also an HBCU

When it comes to apparel, the schools with a Jordan deal are some of the premier athletic programs in the country like North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Florida.

Now Jordan reportedly has their first modern-era FCS program program lined up, and it's an HBCU.

According to Boardroom, who covers the intersection of Sports, Business, and Culture, Jordan and Howard University are inking a long-term deal.

In addition to the schools outlined below, Howard will join company like Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, and Houston with the Jordan deal.

The deal will cover all athletic programs at Howard, who will transition away from Under Armour at the conclusion of their deal that is set to expire this summer.

Howard joins the growing list of former UA clients as their small hold on the market continues to dwindle. Cincinnati, UCLA are just a few of the higher-profile contracts that UA has terminated in recent years.

When Nike launched the Jordan brand back in 1997, they chose three schools to wear the brand including St. John's, Cincinnati, and North Carolina A&T - which officially was the first FCS HBCU to rock the Jumpman logo. Michael Jordan's brother, Larry, attended NC A&T.