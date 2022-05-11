Report: Former Jags kicker sues team over alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident

Josh Lambo alleges the team created a hostile work environment by employing Urban Meyer and violated Florida law by cutting him.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team over the incident in which he alleged that former coach Urban Meyer kicked him in warmups before a preseason game last August.

"Hey dipshit, make your fucking kicks," Lambo alleges Meyer told him with a kick before the club's final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

When Lambo told Meyer never to kick him again, Lambo said Meyer told him, "I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the fuck I want."

The Tampa Bay Times reports Lambo has sued the Jaguars in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court, arguing the team created a hostile work environment by employing Meyer and that, by releasing him, the team violated Florida's Private Sector Whistle Blower's Act.

Lambo seeks $3.5 million from the suit. Meyer has denied all accusations from the incident.

“Jaguars legal counsel indeed acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Josh Lambo’s agent Friday, Aug. 27, 2021,” the Jaguars said in a statement to the Times. “Counsel offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information. Any suggestion otherwise is blatantly false.”

The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 16, the day after the Times first reported Lambo's allegations.

Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk argues the Jaguars could be inclined not to fight too hard against Lambo's version of events, since doing so could help the team get out from under Meyer's buyout. Meyer signed a 5-year deal worth a reported $9 million per year, and (allegedly) kicking a player would violate the terms of the deal, thus allowing the team to fire Meyer for cause.

Meyer would argue that, on top of the Lambo incident not happening according to his version of events, the team became aware of it in August and continued to employ him for all of September, October and November and half of December, which would run counter to a hypothetical argument that Meyer violated a personal conduct clause of his contract.

