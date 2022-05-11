Skip to main content

Report: Former Jags kicker sues team over alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident

Josh Lambo alleges the team created a hostile work environment by employing Urban Meyer and violated Florida law by cutting him.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team over the incident in which he alleged that former coach Urban Meyer kicked him in warmups before a preseason game last August. 

"Hey dipshit, make your fucking kicks," Lambo alleges Meyer told him with a kick before the club's final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

When Lambo told Meyer never to kick him again, Lambo said Meyer told him, "I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the fuck I want."

The Tampa Bay Times reports Lambo has sued the Jaguars in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court, arguing the team created a hostile work environment by employing Meyer and that, by releasing him, the team violated Florida's Private Sector Whistle Blower's Act.

Lambo seeks $3.5 million from the suit. Meyer has denied all accusations from the incident. 

“Jaguars legal counsel indeed acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Josh Lambo’s agent Friday, Aug. 27, 2021,” the Jaguars said in a statement to the Times. “Counsel offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information. Any suggestion otherwise is blatantly false.”

The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 16, the day after the Times first reported Lambo's allegations.

Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk argues the Jaguars could be inclined not to fight too hard against Lambo's version of events, since doing so could help the team get out from under Meyer's buyout. Meyer signed a 5-year deal worth a reported $9 million per year, and (allegedly) kicking a player would violate the terms of the deal, thus allowing the team to fire Meyer for cause.

Meyer would argue that, on top of the Lambo incident not happening according to his version of events, the team became aware of it in August and continued to employ him for all of September, October and November and half of December, which would run counter to a hypothetical argument that Meyer violated a personal conduct clause of his contract.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Urban Meyer

You May Like

Henry Frazier III

Virginia State hires former Eddie Robinson Award winner as head coach

Henry Frazier III is returning to the HBCU head coaching ranks, his fourth head coaching job

By Zach Barnett16 hours ago
Craig Bohl WYO

Craig Bohl: "Young people have not changed..."

Young people are driven by the same things they have been for the longest time, Craig Bohl points out, it's actually the environment around them that's guilty of changing.

By Doug Samuels19 hours ago
Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the future of quarterbacking

The 7-time Super Bowl champion's post-playing job is the continuation of a trend that could have downstream effects for everyone in football.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
ncaa stock 2

NCAA to Schools: We're going to start enforcing NIL rules now

In short, the organization plans to now enforce the rules it did not enforce over the first 10 months of the NIL era.

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2022
Larry Kehres

Mount Union planning multiple honors for Hall of Fame coach Larry Kehres

Larry Kehres built Mount Union into college football's biggest powerhouse, and now he'll have his name on the house.

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2022
ncaa stock 2

NCAA, coaches eye major NIL, Portal and Roster Changes for college football

Investigating collectives and school boosters, transfer windows for the Portal, uncapping signing-class sizes dominate changes eyed by coaches, NCAA Board of Governors

By John BriceMay 9, 2022
Jim Knowles Ohio State

Are you adapting your defense to fit personnel or as an answer to what offenses are doing?

Entering his first year calling the Buckeyes defense, Jim Knowles explains why he believes in starting to build your defense around what offenses are doing as opposed to personnel.

By Doug SamuelsMay 9, 2022
Kyle Flood

The highest-paid offensive line coaches in college football: 2022 edition

Top-shelf offensive line coaching is expensive... but, in the long run, the alternative is even more costly.

By Zach BarnettMay 9, 2022