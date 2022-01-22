Skip to main content

June Jones: "I don't think any coach in their right mind" would accept terms Hawaii offered

Can all coaching searches be as fascinating, as public, and as fascinatingly public as Hawaii's?

It's an undisputed fact that Hawaii offered June Jones its head coaching job. But, to borrow a term from recruiting parlance, in Jones' mind Hawaii gave him a non-committable offer.

Speaking to reporters late Friday night, the former Rainbow Warrior player, position coach and head coach said he was offered a 2-year contract, when he'd a minimum of five. Five years are necessary, Jones said, because he needs to look families in the eyes and assure them he'll still be their son's coach beyond his sophomore season -- and industry thinking backs him up on this. Jones even said he'd take the job with no buyout, so long as Hawaii puts five years on paper.

By the way: wouldn't a 5-year deal with no buyout after Year 2 be a nice compromise? Nevertheless, the biggest issue in Jones' mind was not having complete autonomy on his staff. 

"I've never taken a job, then been dictated who I can hire and who I can't hire, and I don't think any coach in their right mind would accept a job under terms like that. Yeah they offered, but not acceptable for what they offered," he said.

"I've just never had (a guy) tell me that I can hire this guy and I can't hire that guy. Nobody's going to take that job." 

ESPN reported Friday night that Hawaii wanted Timmy Chang in place as a head coach-in-waiting. Chang played quarterback for Jones at Hawaii, coached under him at SMU, and is now the wide receivers coach at Colorado State. Chang is, more or less, the younger version of June Jones.

But I want to go back to another thing Jones said.

"I've never taken a job, then been dictated who I can hire and who I can't hire...

"I've just never had (a guy) tell me that I can hire this guy and I can't hire that guy."

Who would Jones try to hire that Hawaii AD David Matlin would nix? 

Well, after his 7-year run at SMU was complete, Jones spent a couple years of downtime on the islands before returning to professional football as the head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, taking the job mid-season in 2017. Days after getting the job, Jones tried to hire Art Briles as assistant head coach for offense. The hire lasted a few hours before pressure from the public, the league and the media nixed the move. Team owner Bob Young called it a "major blunder," and later released an apology calling it a "serious mistake." 

This is just me speculating here, but what if Jones tried to hire Art Briles? Or, what about Nick Rolovich, Hawaii's former head coach and a former student assistant under Jones? Keep in mind, Hawaii has a vaccine mandate similar to Washington's. 

June stated on two separate occasions he was told he couldn't hire someone(s) he wanted, and who else fits that bill? What other coaches cast a shadow so large that they'd cause Jones to walk away from a job he "badly" wants? And who else is such a no-go that Hawaii would put its foot down to the extent Jones walks away, especially considering Jones' stature to within the Rainbow Warrior fan base?

On contract matters... there's room for compromise there. But on a personnel issues, there's no middle ground -- either a coach is on the staff or he's not. 

Someone -- maybe Briles, maybe Rolovich, or maybe someone else entirely -- was worth AD David Matlin telling June no, and in turn, worth it to June to walk away and then tell the public about it.

One final thought: Can all coaching searches be as fascinating, as public, and as fascinatingly public as Hawaii's?

Tags
terms:
June Jones

You May Like

Wisconsin Chryst

Wisconsin reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for offensive coordinator opening

Wisconsin is as secure in their offensive identity as any program in college football, and to continue that Paul Chryst is reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for his offensive coordinator opening.

7 hours ago
Hawaii

June Jones passes on Hawaii job, AD confirms via statement

Jones and the program could not agree on a succession plan, and so the coach passed on a second opportunity to led the Rainbow Warriors.

19 hours ago
Scott Frost

Nebraska sets salaries for Scott Frost's 2022 staff

To right what went wrong in 2021 and before, Nebraska is investing even more in Scott Frost's coaching staff.

Jan 21, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh saga continues

Harbaugh reportedly has a contract offer on his proverbial desk at Michigan. So, why hasn't he signed it?

Jan 21, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Florida gets creative with "GameChanger coordinator" title for new hire

Billy Napier and Florida hop on emerging hiring trend in college football with their new special teams point man Chris Couch as "GameChanger coordinator"

Jan 21, 2022
Bryan Harsin

Derek Mason leaving Auburn as Bryan Harsin continues staff shakeup

Harsin has responded to a disappointing 6-7 debut by replacing both coordinators.

Jan 21, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders calls his shot as NSD2 approaches

With No. 1 player Travis Hunter already in the boat, Coach Prime isn't done fishing.

Jan 20, 2022
Skip Holtz

USFL 2.0 continues filling out coaching roster

Skip Holtz and Kirby Wilson joined the startup's coaching roster on Thursday.

Jan 20, 2022