Kansas is reportedly adding former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is reportedly joining Lance Leipold's staff in Lawrence.

Lance Leipold is set to solidify his support staff with a veteran offensive coach, according to a report this afternoon.

Pete Thamel shares that the Jayhawks are finalizing a deal to hire former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick in a senior analyst role.

Lubick, along with a host of other Husker coaches, was let go this past off season as a part of a reorganization by Scott Frost with his staff. Frost hired Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as his new offensive play caller.

A veteran offensive presence, Lubick's recent previous stops include Washington, Oregon, and Ole Miss, where he's held at least a co-coordinator title.

He's worked with the receivers at San Jose State and Colorado State and has rare FBS experience working on the other side of the ball as well with the defensive backs at Oregon State and Arizona State.

