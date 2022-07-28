Skip to main content

Kansas is reportedly adding former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is reportedly joining Lance Leipold's staff in Lawrence.

Lance Leipold is set to solidify his support staff with a veteran offensive coach, according to a report this afternoon.

Pete Thamel shares that the Jayhawks are finalizing a deal to hire former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick in a senior analyst role.

Lubick, along with a host of other Husker coaches, was let go this past off season as a part of a reorganization by Scott Frost with his staff. Frost hired Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as his new offensive play caller.

A veteran offensive presence, Lubick's recent previous stops include Washington, Oregon, and Ole Miss, where he's held at least a co-coordinator title. 

He's worked with the receivers at San Jose State and Colorado State and has rare FBS experience working on the other side of the ball as well with the defensive backs at Oregon State and Arizona State.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Lance LeipoldKansasMatt LubickNebraska

You May Like

doug chap

Marshall's Doug Chapman set for NFL's Nunn-Wooten program, continuing remarkable path

A Thundering Herd Hall of Famer, Chapman is part of rising coaching star Charles Huff's well-regarded Marshall staff

By John Brice3 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh thinks the Big Ten should start paying players

When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking media contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach thinks the players should get a cut.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker vows Michigan State won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season

Despite winning 11 games in 2021, Michigan State surrendered more passing yards than any FBS team since 2016.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
drink

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz blasts Tennessee, says he expects Vols to "vacate some wins"

The Tigers' coach is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, blasting Rocky Top on Jim Rome's show

By John Brice21 hours ago
Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz believes college football is in need of an intervention

Ferentz believes college football is is a tricky spot and is in need of a good old fashioned intervention.

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin: 'I don't run away from coaching, I run to coaching.'

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach shared his perspective on colleagues that complain about players' deficiencies rather than correct them.

By Zach BarnettJul 27, 2022
IMG_2123

Notre Dame unveils 'Icy White' Shamrock Series uniform with epic 'Hangover' spoof

Coach Marcus Freeman stars alongside star Irish players Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey

By John BriceJul 27, 2022
deion shades

Deion Sanders takes "rent checks" problem public, asks Gov. Tate Reeves to help

Coach Prime is calling on his "friend," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves for help

By John BriceJul 26, 2022