Sources: Leipold continue to fortify Kansas off-field staff with key recruiting hire

Lance Leipold is continuing to assemble an off-the-field staff, particularly as it pertains to personnel and recruiting, that can give Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks program its best chance of climbing up in the Big 12.
Sources on Sunday confirm to FootballScoop that Leipold is on the verge of naming Greg Svarczkopf into his top oversight position for the recruiting department; along the lines of a director of recruiting title.

Svarczkopf has been at Jeff Monken's Army-West Point program, as director of recruiting, following a three-year stint at the University of New Mexico. There, Svarczkopf was the Lobos' director of on-campus recruiting.

He's also spent time in on-field roles on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Svarczkopf's served as a graduate assistant coach along the offensive line, defensive line and with linebackers at stops including New Mexico as well as Kent State.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and an Indiana University graduate, Svarczkopf is a former Hoosiers player and also served as a quality control coach for the IU program.

Leipold was hired in late-April to take over the KU program after the school hastily parted with incumbent coach Les Miles and then-athletics director Jeff Long.

Since then, Leipold has blended a number of hires from the Buffalo program he had transformed into a MAC powerhouse as well as with selective additions from around the country.

Most recently, Leipold hired Scott Aligo to help run the Jayhawks' scouting department.

Kansas opens the Leipold Era Sept. 3 at home against South Dakota.

