Kansas Jayhawks launching bold NIL plan with $1.2m goal, special gameday access

The 12th Man Strategies company is touting exclusive interactions with KU players, Lance Leipold and other benefits

Kansas, reigning men’s national basketball champions after the Jayhawks’ epic rally past North Carolina earlier this month, already had worked to take a proactive stance on its Name, Image & Likeness opportunities for Bill Self’s hardwood program.

Now, the Jayhawks are partnering with a Wichita, Kansas-based company with an expansive new offering for their football program.

According to the 12th Man Strategies company, which is an offshoot of the 6th Man Strategies group that partnered with Kansas’s basketball program, it is launching the “One Hundred Club” with a mission to find 100 people willing to donate $1,000 monthly as part of a targeted annual goal of $1.2 million.

That money, in turn, is planned to be used on behalf of NIL deals for Jayhawks’ football players in second-year coach Lance Leipold’s program.

“If the players are the heart of the game,” 12th Man says on its Web site, “the fans are the lungs. 12th Man Strategies makes a distinct effort to bring the two together through crowdfunding, VIP events and various raffles. Opportunities like One Hundred Club will open the door for select fans to get a unique look into the life of Kansas athletes.”

Showcasing a potential edge for this endeavor from 12th Man is that the One Hundred Club membership is said to include “an annual event with the team and Coach Leipold, a ball signed by the team” and “exclusive pre- and post-game event access,” per the 12th Man site.

The club also includes an unspecified golf discount at Kansas’s Jayhawk Club, as well as a one-time opportunity to be a guest at a Jayhawks’ football practice. 

