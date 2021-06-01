Klieman, Kansas State adding former OU player, assistant coach to Wildcats' staff

Brian Lepak is heading back to his Big 12 roots -- kind of. The former Oklahoma Sooner player and coach is joining Chris Klieman's Kansas State staff.
Author:
Publish date:

Brian Lepak is heading back to the Big 12 – although he's continuing his collegiate coaching career at a rival program of his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma.

Lepak, most recently the running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern University, has accepted new roles at Kansas State as the senior offensively quality control coach and assistant director of recruiting, per sources with direct knowledge of the move.

For Lepak, who began his career at Colorado State before he transferred to the Sooners' program and became a contributor along the offensive line as well as an academic All-America selection, it's also a return to Power 5.

At Kansas State, Lepak gets an opportunity to help third-year Wildcats' coach Chris Klieman as he seeks to return the Wildcats to Big 12 title contention.

The move comes on the heels of arguably Lepak's finest coaching job in his lone season at Southern.

In an unprecedented spring season, the Jaguars led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing – 228.6 yards per game on a 5.3 ypc average – en route to an 5-1 finish that included a 49-7 dismantling of Grambling in the season-ending Bayou Classic.

Lepak saw all five of his Jaguars' offensive linemen earn various All-SWAC honors.

The move also is a strong addition for Klieman & Co.; Klepak had been considered a top candidate for the offensive coordinator position at Norfolk State, per sources.

Lepak had spent a combined six seasons on the staffs of Indiana University and Lincoln Riley's OU program, prior to his move to Southern.

You May Like

Badger fans in the student section cheer as the Wisconsin Badgers football team plays the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes during a night game at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 16, 2010. Tens of thousands of fans took to the field in victorious celebration after Wisconsin won the game, 31-18. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)

Reports: Wisconsin has new A.D.; school calls special meeting of regents

Edmonton Elks

Team formerly known as Edmonton Eskimos announces new nickname

Less than a year after retiring the Eskimos nickname, Edmonton has chosen a new one.

Mel Tucker

Sources confirm Mel Tucker, Spartans adding Wisconsin staffer

Manning Passing Academy

Manning Passing Academy set to return next month

The place for aspiring NFL QBs to see and be seen returns in 2021.

Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen signs extension, receives significant raise

Mullen will be under contract through the 2027 season.

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit shares troubling update on covid diagnosis

ESPN's lead college football still can't taste or smell five months after catching the virus

Nick Saban Kirby Smart

15 for 15: The 15 most impactful assistants of Nick Saban's Alabama tenure

We kick off a weeklong series celebrating The GOAT's 15th season at Alabama.

college baseball

Which programs reached the postseason in football, basketball and baseball?

It's time we give your athletics director a report card.