Klieman, Kansas State adding former OU player, assistant coach to Wildcats' staff

Brian Lepak is heading back to the Big 12 – although he's continuing his collegiate coaching career at a rival program of his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma.

Lepak, most recently the running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern University, has accepted new roles at Kansas State as the senior offensively quality control coach and assistant director of recruiting, per sources with direct knowledge of the move.

For Lepak, who began his career at Colorado State before he transferred to the Sooners' program and became a contributor along the offensive line as well as an academic All-America selection, it's also a return to Power 5.

At Kansas State, Lepak gets an opportunity to help third-year Wildcats' coach Chris Klieman as he seeks to return the Wildcats to Big 12 title contention.

The move comes on the heels of arguably Lepak's finest coaching job in his lone season at Southern.

In an unprecedented spring season, the Jaguars led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing – 228.6 yards per game on a 5.3 ypc average – en route to an 5-1 finish that included a 49-7 dismantling of Grambling in the season-ending Bayou Classic.

Lepak saw all five of his Jaguars' offensive linemen earn various All-SWAC honors.

The move also is a strong addition for Klieman & Co.; Klepak had been considered a top candidate for the offensive coordinator position at Norfolk State, per sources.

Lepak had spent a combined six seasons on the staffs of Indiana University and Lincoln Riley's OU program, prior to his move to Southern.