The former Texas Tech defensive coordinator will be a first-time head coach at the college level.

Keith Patterson is expected to be named the head coach at Abilene Christian, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Patterson will replace Adam Dorrel, who went 19-32 in five seasons at the school. Dorrel has since been named the head coach at Central Oklahoma.

The Wildcats joined the WAC this season, going 5-6.

An Oklahoma native, Patterson played at East Central (D-II - OK) and spent the early years of his career working at the high school level in Oklahoma and Texas. He was the head coach at Ardmore High School in Oklahoma, then landed an assistant job at Allen (Texas) under Todd Graham. That would prove to be his break at the college level, following him to Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State. Graham also spent one season at Arkansas State and two at West Virginia.

Following Graham's 2017 firing at Arizona State, Patterson coordinated Matt Wells' defense at Utah State in 2018, then joined him at Texas Tech for the past three seasons.

Patterson filled in for Wells after he tested positive for COVID-19 for one game in 2020, leading the Red Raiders to a 16-13 win over Kansas.

