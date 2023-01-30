Skip to main content

Kellen Moore will not return as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Moore joined the club in 2015 as a reserve quarterback, and by 2019 was the team's offensive coordinator.

Kellen Moore will not return as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The Morning News reports it was a mutual decision between Moore and the team.

Moore, 34, coordinated some highly successful units -- in the regular season. The Cowboys led the NFL in regular season scoring in 2021 and finished fourth in 2022, but failed to reach 20 points in playoff losses. Dallas was bounced 23-17 by San Francisco in the wild card round of the 2021 playoffs, and 19-12 by the same 49ers squad in the divisional round last week.

Moore had been with the organization for the past eight seasons. He joined the club in 2015 as a reserve quarterback. He played until 2017, backing up Dak Prescott, and then traded his helmet for a headset, becoming the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach. Jason Garrett promoted Moore to offensive coordinator in 2019, and Mike McCarthy retained him in the post upon his 2020 hiring. 

In a way Sunday's move severs a tie that dates back more than 15 seasons. Moore took over as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator Garrett, who had been with the team continuously since 2007 -- meaning 2023 will be the first time the Cowboys use a different approach on offense since 2006. 

In releasing Moore, head coach Mike McCarthy will take over play-calling duties, resuming a role he held as the Green Bay Packers' head coach. McCarthy will presumably hire a quarterbacks coach, putting a voice besides Moore's in Prescott's ear for the first time since 2017.

The move is an acknowledgment by McCarthy that, heading into his fourth season as the Cowboys' head coach, he needs to advance the club past the NFC divisional round for the first time since the 1995 season. 

Moore, meanwhile, is set to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers about their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Network. 

