December 15, 2021
Kenny Dillingham leaving Florida State for Oregon, per report

Dan Lanning has found his offensive coordinator in Florida State's Kenny Dillingham, per a report this morning.
A few days ago reports shared that Kenny Dillingham was being targeted by Dan Lanning to fill the offensive coordinator opening in Oregon.

Now, with signing day here, Pete Thamel shares that Dillingham has made a decision on his future.

Dillingham is headed to Oregon to be the Ducks new offensive play caller, Thamel tweeted this morning. 247 has reported the same.

Lanning and Dillingham previously worked together at Memphis a few years ago, when Lanning coached the inside linebackers and served as recruiting coordinator and Dillingham held the coordinator title.

Dillingham, a prior selection for the AFCA's 35 Under 35 Leadership program, is one of the youngest coordinators in the Power Five ranks and at 31 years old has already served as a play caller at some of college football's premier programs with stops at Auburn and Florida State as well as Memphis.

He famously got his start as a young high school coordinator that would hang around the facility at Arizona State around a rising Mike Norvell, landing an analyst position with the Sun Devils in 2014 before following Norvell to Memphis.

At Memphis, Dillingham worked his way up quickly with a new role each year, starting as a graduate assistant, then as quarterbacks coach / tight ends coach before being named offensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2019, he left to be the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and reunited with Norvell after one season when Norvell took the Seminoles head coaching job.

The first two years in Tallahassee haven't been as productive as most would hope, as the Seminoles are just 8-13 over the past two seasons and the offense hasn't ranked higher than 72nd nationally. However, those that have been paying attention have noticed steps in the right direction from the Seminoles offense in a handful of areas this season.

