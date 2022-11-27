Skip to main content

Kenny Dillingham prioritizes high school coaches first day on job

A lot of coaches talk about relationships in their opening presser, Kenny Dillingham made sure Arizona high school coaches were a top priority for him day 1.

The phrase "drinking through a firehose" is often used to describe the whirlwind of things that need to get done upon becoming a new head coach somewhere. 

That is certainly the case for Kenny Dillingham, the new youngest coach in major college football, who fought back tears in his opening presser in what is marks a return to his home state for his self-proclaimed "dream job."

In an effort to win the press conference, a lot of coaches talk about the importance of relationships at the podium, and that was clearly at the forefront of Dillingham's mind as he looked around the room and saw familiar faces spanning from guys that were in his wedding, to guys he played youth sports with and others he coached with over the years.

In a move that clearly shows the talk about relationships is more than just words, Dillingham and Arizona State set up a meeting with the coaches of the Arizona high school ranks within hours of his introductory presser.

It's one thing to simply talk about relationships. It's quite another to make sure that the state's high school coaches, which are going to be your recruiting lifeblood, hear from you in your first day on campus.

Big ups to Kenny for making this happen. I've already heard from a few high school coaches that are taking note of where they stand on his priority list.

