Kenny Dillingham bringing Rams assistant to Arizona State

Sources confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams staff to return to the college level.

Over the last several years, a number of college teams have poached assistants from the LA Rams in their attempt to bring schemes from Sean McVay's offense to the college level.

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State are the latest to that trend.

This morning, multiple reports share that Rams running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is joining the Sun Devils staff as receivers coach.

FootballScoop can confirm the hire.

Samples, the youngest position coach in the NFL last season, is also expected to carry the pass game coordinator title, Matt Zenitz shares.

Before joining the Rams, Samples rose from offensive assistant in 2019 at SMU, to running backs coach before adding the assistant head coach title in 2021.

He spent the early years of his coaching career at Houston and Texas, serving as a student assistant with the Cougars before leaving for an assistant wide receivers job with the Longhorns.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.