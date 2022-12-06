Skip to main content

Kenny Dillingham bringing Rams assistant to Arizona State

Sources confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams staff to return to the college level.

Over the last several years, a number of college teams have poached assistants from the LA Rams in their attempt to bring schemes from Sean McVay's offense to the college level.

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State are the latest to that trend.

This morning, multiple reports share that Rams running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is joining the Sun Devils staff as receivers coach.

FootballScoop can confirm the hire.

Samples, the youngest position coach in the NFL last season, is also expected to carry the pass game coordinator title, Matt Zenitz shares.

Before joining the Rams, Samples rose from offensive assistant in 2019 at SMU, to running backs coach before adding the assistant head coach title in 2021. 

He spent the early years of his coaching career at Houston and Texas, serving as a student assistant with the Cougars before leaving for an assistant wide receivers job with the Longhorns.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
LA RamsArizona Statera'shaad samples

You May Like

Cal Poly

Sources: Cal Poly to promote Paul Wulff to head coach

Wulff won Big Sky coach of the year honors three times in eight seasons as Eastern Washington's head coach from 2000-07.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3725

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis informs team he is joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

Lewis is expected to serve as Coach Prime's offensive coordinator; is bringing Bill O'Boyle with him

By John Brice
Sean lewis Kent State

Report: Deion Sanders targeting FBS head coach as Colorado offensive coordinator

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis could be the offensive coordinator at Colorado.

By Zach Barnett
Old Dominion

Old Dominion adds a pair of coaches from FCS's top offense

After averaging nearly 50 points a game at Fordham, coordinator Kevin Decker and O-line coach Alex Huettel will look to revive the nation's No. 117 scoring offense.

By Zach Barnett
Colorado

Willie Taggart reportedly joining Deion's staff

Former FAU head coach Willie Taggart is reportedly heading back to the Pac-12 after over a decade as a head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Kevin Wilson

Kevin Wilson reportedly accepts Tulsa (updated)

The Ohio State offensive coordinator is reportedly expected to the state of Oklahoma for another head coaching shot.

By Doug Samuels
Will Stein UTSA1

Oregon reportedly expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

A look at the North Texas opening

By Zach Barnett