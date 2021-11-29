Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: SMU coordinator joining Joey McGuire at Texas Tech

Like his boss, new Texas Tech special teams coordinator Kenny Perry has deep ties in the Dallas-Fort Worth high school ranks.
Author:

SMU special teams coordinator will take the same job at Texas Tech, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Like his new boss Joey McGuire, Perry got his start in the Dallas-Fort Worth high school ranks. After playing at Houston, Perry spent two decades at the high school level and served as the head coach at Arlington Sam Houston, Haltom City and Arlington Bowie, overlapping with McGuire's time at Cedar Hill. 

Perry joined the college level at TCU in 2013 as director of high school relations and recruiting, then moved to cornerbacks in 2014.

That led to a 4-season run at Kansas before joining SMU's staff as a special teams analyst. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in June.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: With Perry going to Lubbock, sources tell FootballScoop that Texas Tech special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl will take the same job on Sonny Dykes' new TCU staff. 

You May Like

Joe brady Broyles

Broyles Award announces their five finalists

The Broyles Award reveals their five finalists - 3 offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators.

19 minutes ago
TCU

Sonny Dykes finds his TCU offensive coordinator

Dykes is poised to bring a familiar face with him from Dallas to Fort Worth in his new role

1 hour ago
Danny Rocco

Danny Rocco will not return at Delaware

Rocco is out of a job six months after leading the Blue Hens to the FCS semifinals.

1 hour ago
Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Charlotte, Will Healy shaking up 49ers' defensive staff

A pair of assistant coaches are not being retained by Charlotte after a 5-7 season

1 hour ago
mickey

Sources: LSU's Mickey Joseph being courted for significant Big Ten opportunity

A key cog in LSU's recruiting and developer of wideouts for the Tigers, Joseph is being pursued by his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop

1 hour ago
jsimpson

FCS Playoffs Roundup: UT-Martin embraces 'dysfunction' while EWU sets up a rematch

UT-Martin and Southern Illinois claimed upsets in an opening round that mostly went to the hosts. Round 2 has a bevy of intriguing FCS Playoffs matchups

2 hours ago
Rod Carey

Rod Carey will not return at Temple

Carey went 4-15 in his final two seasons on the job.

3 hours ago
Joe Moorhead

Akron reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead

Akron reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead

4 hours ago