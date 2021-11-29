Sources: SMU coordinator joining Joey McGuire at Texas Tech

Like his boss, new Texas Tech special teams coordinator Kenny Perry has deep ties in the Dallas-Fort Worth high school ranks.

SMU special teams coordinator will take the same job at Texas Tech, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Like his new boss Joey McGuire, Perry got his start in the Dallas-Fort Worth high school ranks. After playing at Houston, Perry spent two decades at the high school level and served as the head coach at Arlington Sam Houston, Haltom City and Arlington Bowie, overlapping with McGuire's time at Cedar Hill.

Perry joined the college level at TCU in 2013 as director of high school relations and recruiting, then moved to cornerbacks in 2014.

That led to a 4-season run at Kansas before joining SMU's staff as a special teams analyst. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in June.

Update: With Perry going to Lubbock, sources tell FootballScoop that Texas Tech special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl will take the same job on Sonny Dykes' new TCU staff.