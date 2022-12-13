Skip to main content

Kent State reportedly targeting Big Ten assistant as new head coach

Kent State is reportedly targeting Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns as their new head coach.

Pete Thamel shared the news this afternoon.

He adds that a deal is expected to be finalized "in the near future."

Burns joined the Minnesota staff in January of 2017, and in 2019 added the title of assistant head coach, mentoring some of the best running backs the Gophers have had in decades, including All American Mohamed Ibrahim, and Rodney Smith - who is the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yards and ranks second in career rushing yards.

Before following PJ Fleck to the Twin Cities, Burns coached the running backs for him at Western Michigan.

He has previous stops at Wyoming (WRs), North Dakota State (WRs), and Southern Illinois as well.

Burns would step into the job vacated by Sean Lewis, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado under Deion Sanders.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

