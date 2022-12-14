Kent State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis had been a candidate for a number of other opportunities the last few years, but this year jumped at the opportunity to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado as their offensive coordinator.

The Flashes considered a number of candidates before landing on Minnesota assistant head coach / running backs coach Kenni Burns.

2023 HEAD COACH

Kenni Burns

Minnesota Assistant Head Coach / RBs

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Andrew Sowder (OC / Interim HC)

Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)

Matthew Middleton (WRs)

Bill O'Boyle (Assistant HC for Offense / OL / RGC)

Matt Johnson (RBs)

Adam Dulka (Offensive GA)

Pryce Tayloy (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Jeremiah Johnson (DC)

Colin Ferrell (DL / RGC)

CJ Cox (Secondary / PGC)

Keelon Brookins (CBs)

Lee Stalker (LBs)

Sean Hammonds (Defensive GA)

Bryan Parker (Defensive GA)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)

SUPPORT STAFF:

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Jake Olson (Head Sports Performance - Football)

Lane Jersild (Analyst)

Leah Eberts (GA - Operations)

Ephi Levy (Director of Player Personnel)

Mike Anders (GA -Recruiting)

Blake Yunker (Video Coordinator)