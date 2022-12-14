Kent State Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis had been a candidate for a number of other opportunities the last few years, but this year jumped at the opportunity to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado as their offensive coordinator.
The Flashes considered a number of candidates before landing on Minnesota assistant head coach / running backs coach Kenni Burns.
2023 HEAD COACH
Kenni Burns
Minnesota Assistant Head Coach / RBs
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Andrew Sowder (OC / Interim HC)
Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)
Matthew Middleton (WRs)
Bill O'Boyle (Assistant HC for Offense / OL / RGC)
Matt Johnson (RBs)
Adam Dulka (Offensive GA)
Pryce Tayloy (Offensive GA)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Jeremiah Johnson (DC)
Colin Ferrell (DL / RGC)
CJ Cox (Secondary / PGC)
Keelon Brookins (CBs)
Lee Stalker (LBs)
Sean Hammonds (Defensive GA)
Bryan Parker (Defensive GA)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)
SUPPORT STAFF:
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Jake Olson (Head Sports Performance - Football)
Lane Jersild (Analyst)
Leah Eberts (GA - Operations)
Ephi Levy (Director of Player Personnel)
Mike Anders (GA -Recruiting)
Blake Yunker (Video Coordinator)