Kent State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis had been a candidate for a number of other opportunities the last few years, but this year jumped at the opportunity to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado as their offensive coordinator.

The Flashes considered a number of candidates before landing on Minnesota assistant head coach / running backs coach Kenni Burns.

2023 HEAD COACH
Kenni Burns
Minnesota Assistant Head Coach / RBs

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS / SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Andrew Sowder (OC / Interim HC)
Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)
Matthew Middleton (WRs)
Bill O'Boyle (Assistant HC for Offense / OL / RGC)
Matt Johnson (RBs)
Adam Dulka (Offensive GA)
Pryce Tayloy (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Jeremiah Johnson (DC)
Colin Ferrell (DL / RGC)
CJ Cox (Secondary / PGC)
Keelon Brookins (CBs)
Lee Stalker (LBs)
Sean Hammonds (Defensive GA)
Bryan Parker (Defensive GA)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Zach Barton (Associate HC / STC / TEs)

SUPPORT STAFF:

2022 SUPPORT STAFF: 
Jake Olson (Head Sports Performance - Football)
Lane Jersild (Analyst)
Leah Eberts (GA - Operations)
Ephi Levy (Director of Player Personnel)
Mike Anders (GA -Recruiting)
Blake Yunker (Video Coordinator)

