November 30, 2021
Kentucky announces extension for Mark Stoops

Stoops already had one of the best contracts in major college football. It's about to get even better.
Mark Stoops has agreed, in principle, on a contract extension to remain at Kentucky. 

The school's announcement notes the deal has not been signed but came with this Stoops quote:

"I'm excited to continue to build this program to national prominence," Stoops said. "We're on our way and I'm more confident in Kentucky football than I've ever been.

"I thank President Capilouto and for their support. The continuity among us for the last nine years is extremely valuable and I'm looking forward to more success together.

"Mitch and I came to an agreement a week or two ago and shook hands on it Saturday afternoon. This process is a compliment to our relationship."

The new deal will run through June 2028 (his current one expired in 2027) with an automatic 1-year rollover for a 7-win season and a 2-year rollover for reaching 10 wins.

The announcement comes as Stoops' name has surfaced for the opening at Oklahoma. His older brother Bob is the Sooners' interim head coach while the school looks for Lincoln Riley's replacement.

"We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky," AD Mitch Barnhart said. "Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program and we look forward to continued success under his leadership."

Kentucky is 9-3 this season and 58-53 overall, with 10, eight and now nine wins (with one to play) since 2018.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

