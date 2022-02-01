Skip to main content

Kentucky is mad about how Eric Wolford left for Alabama

Mark Stoops and company are airing grievances about their former O-line coach's departure.

On Friday, Eric Wolford worked for Kentucky. On Saturday, he worked for Alabama.

The former Kentucky offensive line coach took the same job at Alabama over the weekend, and Kentucky is letting it be known it's not happy about the manner in which Wolford allegedly left.

Jones and Tucker both cover Kentucky. We are getting one side of the story here.

I'm not trying to disparage Jones and Tucker, both are reporting what sources told them. But we don't know the circumstances in which Wolford was offered the job.

If Saban offered him the job on the condition he accept it right now... what's Wolford supposed to do? "Sorry, Coach, Kentucky might be mad at me."

Wolford has left jobs before -- formerly Youngstown State's head coach, Wolford spent four seasons coaching South Carolina's offensive line before taking the same job at Kentucky in 2020 -- and, presumably, didn't ghost his players then. Every assistant Saban hires leaves players behind and, presumably, ghosting the old place isn't a prerequisite for employment at Alabama.

Again, maybe the story we're being told is true. If so, that's bad form on Wolford's part. 

But it's important to note we're only getting one side of the story.

NFL Field

Brian Flores suing NFL, New York Giants over alleged hiring discrimination

Sparked by a text from Bill Belichick, the former Dolphins head coach is putting the league's hiring system on trial.

1 hour ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Lane Kiffin: NIL deals pushing college football to salary cap

Kiffin's Ole Miss transfer haul is considered the nation's best with multiple five-stars

2 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

FootballScoop's dive into Auburn: Looking at 'what in the world' is going on on the Plains

Scott Roussel and John Brice dive into the exits of Derek Mason, Austin Davis and more at Auburn

4 hours ago
Jim Knowles Ohio State

Jim Knowles: There seems to be too many coaches slipping away in the middle of the night

Jim Knowles knew leaving Oklahoma State would be difficult, so he took an unconventional approach in leaning on his players to talk about everything from contract negotiations to the opportunity at Ohio State.

5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-01 at 10.36.18 AM

Video: The Broncos take you inside the process that led them to Nathaniel Hackett

Denver takes fans behind the scenes of the process that led them to name Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

7 hours ago
Jaxon Smith Njigba Ohio State

The unlikeliest wins of the 2021 college football season

We studied all 894 FBS games in the 2021 season. These teams best snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

7 hours ago
Texas Notre Dame

Sources confirm Notre Dame hiring star assistant coach Deland McCullough

McCullough won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, has been at Indiana

21 hours ago
Ole Miss renovation

In launching $350M facilities campaign, Ole Miss cites study that shows spending facilities doesn't improve recruiting

Oops.

Jan 31, 2022