Sources: Mark Stoops adding NFL assistant to Kentucky staff

Yenser is set to coach the Wildcats' OL

Mark Stoops needed less than a week to get his University of Kentucky staff back up to speed.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Stoops is adding Zach Yenser to the Wildcats' staff as offensive line coach. Bruce Feldman also reported the news on Yenser.

Yenser replaces Eric Wolford, who departed within the past week for the offensive line coaching position at the University of Alabama, which had utilized Doug Marrone in that role during the 2021 season.

Yenser had been the San Francisco 49ers' assistant offensive line coach. He also coached collegiate at Kansas, where he served as both the Jayhawks' running game coordinator and offensive line coach. 

