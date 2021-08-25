Another SEC team announces COVID policies unlike its league peers

The University of Kentucky isn't requiring vaccine proof, is requiring masks in all indoor areas and has myriad other elements to its COVID-19 policies for 2021 home football games.

Kentucky has outlined its COVID-19 policies for the upcoming football season, and the school is planning to enforce mask-wearing among all individuals – at various times – regardless of vaccine status.

Wednesday afternoon, UK officials published the school's policies for the 2021 season and among those include no requirement of COVID-19 vaccination but a mandate for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to don masks in indoor areas of Commonwealth Stadium. Those areas include restrooms as well as all indoor premium seating areas.

“Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination entering Kroger Field,” the school said in its release.

Additionally, UK announced it plans to require all children ages 2 through 12 to mask-up throughout the stadium for the Wildcats' seven home games, which begin Sept. 4 at noon when the University of Louisiana at Monroe under first-year coach Terry Bowden visits UK.

Per the school's release:

“Q: When do unvaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events? At all times, both indoors and outdoors

Q: When do vaccinated individuals need to wear a mask at UK Athletics events? Vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces

Q: What constitutes an indoor space at Kroger Field? Restrooms, Longship Club, Central Bank Club, inside of the Lexus Loge, the Central Bank Press Box, all elevators, the KFB Recruit Room, the Player/Guest Entrance, First Aid rooms, offices and any other spaces that are fully enclosed.”

UK, at this time, does not plan to make fans entering the stadium gates wear masks upon going into the venue, unless those fans are unvaccinated. Additionally, the school's release urges fans who do not feel well to not attend games.

“Fans should stay home if they are sick,” the school said, in bold print, in its release.

These decisions also contrast with those revealed for SEC rivals Georgia and LSU earlier this week, with Georgia's being the most lax at this point and LSU's rather stringent.