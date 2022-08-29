Skip to main content

Kevin Steele isn't wasting time on schemes his players didn't master in camp

Entering week 1, Kevin Steele has already scrapped things defensively that his players didn't master in camp, and also believes that defensive depth charts don't mean what they used to anymore.

One of the hardest things to do as a new head coach or coordinator is evaluating the roster and adapting your scheme to fit what your players do best.

I think it would be fair to say that the staffs that figure that out early are more likely to see success right out of the gate.

At Miami, first-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is a college coaching veteran who seems like he has a quicker trigger than most when it comes to moving on from schemes his new 'Canes players haven't grasped yet.

While a lot of coordinators may be patient and wait until a few weeks into the season, or even the midway point, before moving on from stuff their new team isn't quite getting.

Steele shared today that coming into their Week One matchup with FCS Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Hurricanes defensive players are only going to be out there in schemes that they do well.

"If they didn't grasp it in camp, it's out," he shared.

Steele also shared that depth charts are becoming a thing of the past on defense.

"The day in age of you've got 11 starters - gimme the backup...that doesn't exist anymore."

He went on to add that Miami is six or seven guys deep at defensive tackle and just as deep on the edge with guys that have earned playing time.

