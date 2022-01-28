Skip to main content

Kevin Steele reportedly finalizing deal to become Maryland's defensive coordinator

Veteran defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is reportedly joining Mike Locksley's staff.

Veteran SEC defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is reportedly headed to Big Ten country.

Chris Low of ESPN reports this evening that the Terps and Steele are finalizing a deal to bring him to Mike Locksley's staff.

Steele, who is 63, has been the defensive coordinator at LSU and Auburn as of recent, and also served as the interim head coach at Auburn (for one game) and then Tennessee at one point in 2021.

Over the course of his career, in addition to LSU and Auburn, Steele has held the coordinator title at Clemson and Alabama as well. 

From 1999-2002, Steele was the head coach at Baylor, where he went 9-36 overall.

Just a few seasons ago, while at Auburn with Gus Malzahn, Steele was among the highest paid assistants in the country, earning $2.5 million in 2020.

We understand that Steele was also in the mix for the defensive coordinator opening at North Carolina, but that ultimately went to Gene Chizik.

Pete Thamel adds that Terps linebackers coach Brawley Evans has been informed that the school is not renewing his contract, effectively opening up a spot on the defensive side of the ball.

Louisville receivers coach Gunter Brewer is also expected to join Locksley's staff Matt Zenitz is reporting. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Baylor

Sources: Dave Aranda adding former Florida star to Baylor offensive staff

Baker starred at Florida, won a Super Bowl and has emerged as a rising position coach

2 hours ago
Orlando Mitjans jr

The most unique college football program in the country has found a great fit as their new head coach

Thomas University's football team is being built from the ground up with military service veterans with a mission to use football to help them transition back to civilian life.

2 hours ago
mccown

Houston Texans giving Josh McCown - yes, the QB - a second interview for head job

McCown was on the Texans' active roster less than 12 months ago

2 hours ago
Herm Edwards

Four Arizona State coaches reportedly leave program amid NCAA investigation

Following an NCAA investigation, Herm Edwards is facing a season with more coaching turnover than originally anticipated, including an opening at offensive coordinator.

5 hours ago
Brock Caraboa

Sources: Kansas staffer leaving for D-II coordinator opportunity

Sources tell FootballScoop that Brock Caraboa, a senior analyst at Kansas and three-time finalist for the FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year award, is leaving for a defensive coordinator opportunity.

6 hours ago
Ohio State

Sources: Ohio State, Knowles adding former Duke assistant to Buckeyes' defensive staff

Sam McGrath spent a half-dozen years at Duke, previously worked with JIm Knowles

6 hours ago
utm

Simpson, UT-Martin hiring two staffers away from Kansas for defensive, offensive roles

Simpson continues to rebuild his staff after a record-breaking season

23 hours ago
Shedeur Sanders x Gatorade_FINAL

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

Shedeur Sanders becomes Gatorade's first-ever HBCU product spokesman

Jan 27, 2022