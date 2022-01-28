Kevin Steele reportedly finalizing deal to become Maryland's defensive coordinator

Veteran SEC defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is reportedly headed to Big Ten country.

Chris Low of ESPN reports this evening that the Terps and Steele are finalizing a deal to bring him to Mike Locksley's staff.

Steele, who is 63, has been the defensive coordinator at LSU and Auburn as of recent, and also served as the interim head coach at Auburn (for one game) and then Tennessee at one point in 2021.

Over the course of his career, in addition to LSU and Auburn, Steele has held the coordinator title at Clemson and Alabama as well.

From 1999-2002, Steele was the head coach at Baylor, where he went 9-36 overall.

Just a few seasons ago, while at Auburn with Gus Malzahn, Steele was among the highest paid assistants in the country, earning $2.5 million in 2020.

We understand that Steele was also in the mix for the defensive coordinator opening at North Carolina, but that ultimately went to Gene Chizik.

Pete Thamel adds that Terps linebackers coach Brawley Evans has been informed that the school is not renewing his contract, effectively opening up a spot on the defensive side of the ball.

Louisville receivers coach Gunter Brewer is also expected to join Locksley's staff Matt Zenitz is reporting.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.