Kevin Wilson reportedly accepts Tulsa

The Ohio State offensive coordinator is reportedly expected to the state of Oklahoma for another head coaching shot.

Tulsa is making a splash with their head coaching hire by reportedly hiring Ohio State's Kevin Wilson.

Cayden McFarland shares that Wilson has agreed to become the next head coach at Tulsa.

Sources have shared with FootballScoop that Wilson is a top target, but no agreement is in place at this time. We are told this is likely to play out one way or the other today. 

Wilson has been the offensive coordinator at Ohio State since 2017. He also works with the Buckeye tight ends.

He previously spent nine years on the Oklahoma staff as offensive coordinator before taking over as the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16.

In his time with the Hoosiers he took a team that had perennially finished near the bottom of the Big Ten and went 1-11 year one before jumps to four and five wins in years two and three. In years five and six he led them to .500 finishes and was let go before their bowl game appearance in 2016.

At Ohio State, he has helped the Buckeyes establish themselves as one of the most explosive offenses in the country every season, and has sent a number of playmakers to the NFL where they're impacting games on Sundays.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

