Kirby credits effort and details of scout team for dominant national title performance

After dismantling TCU in every phase of the game on the biggest stage in college football en route to a 65-7 win, Kirby Smart heaped praise on his guys, talked about how Stetson Bennett likely cemented his place as on of UGA's greatest players and then turned the focus to a group that nearly never gets the credit it deserves.

No, it wasn't the offensive line (although they were dominant as well). After fielding all of the media questions in the room, Smart took his opportunity at the podium to give his scout team guys a ton of credit for the way they won.

"I promised our guys...someone needs to write a really good article because our defensive scout team did the most unbelievable job. When we knew we had TCU, I called them all in and the coaches met with them and then made them meet and become this [TCU] defense."

"You're going to watch their tape, you're going to sit in here and learn how to do it," Smart shared, before talking about two of his guys that took on the tall task of acting like TCU's best players on defense.

"We had guys be their guys and be their defense exactly right. Up through the last day we were walking through, they were giving an unbelievable look."

"That set our offense up for success. Scout team makes a difference, and we had an unbelievable scout team."

Hear Smart's full comments in the clip.