Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Kirby Smart has built Georgia football into college football's latest powerhouse by looking at his job as a leader from a unique perspective.

That perspective refers to two simple words, an ESPN article by Mark Schlabach and Alex Scarborough.

Those two words? Confront and Demand.

"If a random guy on punt return should be inside of the guard and he's head up on the guard, he sees it, not only is that player going to hear about it, so is the assistant coach," former Georgia quality control coach Robby Discher (now the special teams coordinator at Tulane) shared in the piece.

"You can't be soft and make it through that program."

Smart is at the forefront of setting clear standards and holding everyone accountable, and it's no secret that the success that any organization has can be traced back to doing those things effectively, and a close second is getting alignment from the rest of your staff to relay those same messages.

Boiling that down to two words is something that should help a lot of coaches evaluate their own approach. 

Head here to read a lot more details on Smart's approach.

